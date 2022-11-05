Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.02

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.02 and traded as high as C$58.09. Tucows shares last traded at C$58.09, with a volume of 11,700 shares.

Tucows Trading Down 22.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.37 million and a P/E ratio of -204.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.04.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$106.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Tucows

In related news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.63 per share, with a total value of C$361,415.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,695,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,536,924.48.

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Featured Stories

