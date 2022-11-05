Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after buying an additional 1,517,165 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after buying an additional 1,283,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

