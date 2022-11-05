U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLCA. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
U.S. Silica Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of SLCA opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $21.54.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 318,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Silica Company Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.
