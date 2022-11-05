Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 87,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 366,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 98,108 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,869,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,304,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,257,190. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

