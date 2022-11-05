UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PATH. Bank of America lowered their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

Shares of PATH opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.46. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,200 shares of company stock worth $3,483,069 in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

