Ultra Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $95.52 million and approximately $896,470.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,314.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.59 or 0.00579859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00228461 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00069818 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.31731024 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,059,448.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

