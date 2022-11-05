Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 45,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 14,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.