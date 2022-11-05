Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Down 0.9%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 280.90 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.32). 16,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 24,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.35).

Uniphar Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £784.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,916.67.

Get Uniphar alerts:

Uniphar Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.