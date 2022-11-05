United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.49–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 50,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,254. The company has a market cap of $678.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). United Fire Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $219.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

