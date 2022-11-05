United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

UMC has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 894,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 221,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,983 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

