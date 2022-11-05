United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
UMC has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
United Microelectronics Trading Up 6.1 %
United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
