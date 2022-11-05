UNIUM (UNM) Price Reaches $61.17 on Exchanges

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $177.90 million and $879.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $61.17 or 0.00286866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 62.30312044 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $841.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

