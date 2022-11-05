Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th.

Universal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $54.12 on Friday. Universal has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UVV. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

