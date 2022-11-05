Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $158.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.70.

OLED traded up $10.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 899,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $187.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

