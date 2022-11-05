Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$140.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.61 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEIC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

