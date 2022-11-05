Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$140.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.61 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEIC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Universal Electronics Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of UEIC stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $42.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
