US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.14. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 60,355 shares changing hands.
US Nuclear Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.
About US Nuclear
US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.
