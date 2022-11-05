USD Coin Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $42.02 billion and approximately $2.93 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003267 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.85 or 0.31270299 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012213 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,013,877,663 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
