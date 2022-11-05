V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Up 4.2 %

VFC stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 441.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in V.F. by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

