Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after acquiring an additional 572,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Aflac Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,975,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

