Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,363.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.87. 581,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

