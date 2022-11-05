Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 13,594 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,126,000 after acquiring an additional 488,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,967,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 7,900,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,877. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.