Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,608.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 472,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 248,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

