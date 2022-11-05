Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $274,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $84,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,585. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

