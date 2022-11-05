Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $274,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $84,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,585. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $41.14.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.