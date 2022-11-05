Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 10,144 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.96. 2,993,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,898. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

