VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 87,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,916. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.