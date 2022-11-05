VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock Position Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,548,000 after buying an additional 12,100,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,731,000 after buying an additional 249,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,279,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 231,217 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after buying an additional 103,014 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,762,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.

