Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lowered by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,646,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,637,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

