Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $200.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.