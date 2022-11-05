Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 269,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.