Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,337,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.72. 793,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

