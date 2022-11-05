Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,680. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.