Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 810,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $152,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.94. 3,586,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,114. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.