Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

