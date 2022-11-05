Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after buying an additional 713,015 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

