Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

