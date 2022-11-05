Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.31.

VRNS stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $65.12.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

