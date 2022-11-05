Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

