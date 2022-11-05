Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VBLT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.