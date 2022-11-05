Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vector Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Vector Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VGR opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vector Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vector Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

