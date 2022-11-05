Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Trading 18.9% Higher

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 3,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Velodyne Lidar Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDRW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.