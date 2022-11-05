Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Ventas Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

