Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Ventas also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.74 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.90.

Ventas Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of VTR stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.49. 3,775,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -359.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after buying an additional 131,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ventas by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after buying an additional 194,097 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $40,554,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

