Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Veracyte by 3.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.