Verasity Trading Up 7.4% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001296 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.