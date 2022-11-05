Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OEZVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verbund from €77.50 ($77.50) to €73.00 ($73.00) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verbund from €126.00 ($126.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Verbund Trading Down 10.3 %

OEZVY opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. Verbund has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

