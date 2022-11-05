Verge Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $54.67 million and $740,562.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00321986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00123626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00743977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00579320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00228379 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,771,513 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.