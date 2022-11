Vertiv (VRT) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vertiv to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Vertiv pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out 14.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vertiv and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 1 3 6 0 2.50 Vertiv Competitors 79 251 454 4 2.49

Valuation and Earnings

Vertiv presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Vertiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vertiv is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Vertiv and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $5.00 billion $119.60 million -236.29 Vertiv Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.54

Vertiv has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Vertiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Vertiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vertiv has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertiv’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 1.32% 7.92% 1.58% Vertiv Competitors -182.14% -18.48% -4.32%

Summary

Vertiv beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and critical digital infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.