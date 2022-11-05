Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) PT Lowered to 142.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 160.00 to 142.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.25.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWDRY opened at $6.89 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

