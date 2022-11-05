Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $261-$281 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.12 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $10.99. 10,956,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,481. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.