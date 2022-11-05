Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Victory Capital by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.