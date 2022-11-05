VIDT Datalink 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,141.00 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $425.41 million and $8,141.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002588 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

